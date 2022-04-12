Man Kills 5 Members Of Elder Brother’s Family, Makes Video Before Surrendering

Cuttack: A man allegedly killed five members of his elder brother’s family in broad daylight following a feud at Kusupur village under Mahanga police station in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Alekh Sahu, his wife, their son and daughter and another member of the family.

Alekh’s younger brother Shiva locked the room following the gruesome incident and surrendered at Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district.

Accused Siba reportedly made a video after murdering 5 members of his elder brother’s family; in the self-shot video released, Siba said- “All of them thrashed me last night over family dispute. I killed them in the heat of the moment. I am ready to face action as per law.”