Man Kills 2-YO Daughter In Deogarh, Held 

Deogarh: A man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter after an altercation with wife at Lambadura village under Laimura police limits of Deogarh district.

The accused, identified as Biju Kisan, has been reportedly detained for further interrogation into the incident.

According to reports, Kisan had an argument with his wife over some issue. The situation turned ugly after Kisan snatched the girl from the mother and hurled her to the ground. As a result, the minor died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe, said sources.