Man Killed In Road Mishap In Keonjhar 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Keonjhar: A man was killed in a road mishap on NH 49 at Dumurigoda village on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately. 

According to reports, the incident occurred while a man was crossing the NH 49 at Dumurigoda in the evening. Meanwhile, a speeding onion-laden truck hit him and crushed him to death on the spot. 

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard. 

On the other hand, locals have demanded the construction of a hump at the black spot in order to prevent mishaps. 

