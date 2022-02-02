Man Killed In Road Mishap In Keonjhar 

Keonjhar: A man was killed in a road mishap on NH 49 at Dumurigoda village on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred while a man was crossing the NH 49 at Dumurigoda in the evening. Meanwhile, a speeding onion-laden truck hit him and crushed him to death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

On the other hand, locals have demanded the construction of a hump at the black spot in order to prevent mishaps.