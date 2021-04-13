Man Killed In Lightning Strike In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: One person was killed after being struck by lightning at Barigaon village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Khageswar Mahanta of the same village.

According to available information, the incident took place while Mahanta was working in his farmland when he was struck by lightning and fell unconscious.

Later, he was rushed to Patna Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.