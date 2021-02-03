Man Killed In Jumbo Attack In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In yet another case of jumbo attack in the state, a man was killed by a herd of elephants at Bija Khaman village under Buchukupada Panchayat in Sundergarh district.

The deceased man has been identified as Bandhu Ekka (38) from the same village.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Bandhu was asleep. Meanwhile, a herd of wild tuskers entered the village and pulled down the wall of the house. Unfortunately, the wall fell on Ekka. Following this, he sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, forest officials rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajgangpur hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) as his health condition deteriorated. However, Bandhu succumbed to his injuries.

Later, the cops sent the body for post-mortem and later handed over the body to his family member along with an immediate compensation of Rs 20,000 for cremation.

“Once all the information is received, the rest compensation amount will be paid as per the government rules,” said Manoj Kumar Tiga, a forest department official.