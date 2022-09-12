Man Killed In Firing In Keonjhar, 2 Detained

Jhumpura: A man died after sustaining bullet injury in a firing incident that took place at a village on the Keonjhar-Mayurbhanj border on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mrutyunjay Behera (40).

A preliminary investigation by Keonjhar’s Baria police revealed that deceased Behera hails from Chanpada village of the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

According to police sources, the firing took place in Chadheibhol village of the Mayurbhanj district. The victim was admitted to Bhanda Community Health Center where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Reportedly, two youths, who admitted Mrutyunjay to the hospital, have been detained by the police for interrogation in this regard.