Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man of Kansar Panchayat in Uyomura block of Sambalpur district was killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified Gopal Pradhan (57).

According to reports, Gopal returned to his hut at around 9.30 pm and slept outside the hut. The attack occured around 2.30 to 3.00 am, when the jumbo appeared at his hut and trampled Gopal to death.

Reportedly, Forest department officials arrived in the village and seized the body for postmortem.