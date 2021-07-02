Man Killed By Elder Brother Over Trivial Issues In Kendrapada

Kendrapada: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his younger brother to death over a petty issue at Sobala village under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapada district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Samal.

According to reports, an argument took place between Rajendra and his elder brother over a petty issue following which the elder brother assaulted him.

In a fit of rage, Rajendra’s brother beat him mercilessly critically injuring him on the spot.

Immediately, Rajendra was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital from where he was referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. However, he was declared received dead there.

Meanwhile, the accused is at large and police have launched a manhunt to nab him.