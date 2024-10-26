Jharsuguda: A person was killed after a truck hit the bike he was riding at Phalsamunda under Banharpali police limits in Jharsuguda district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Radheshyam Badhei (55) of Kadelpada village.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while Radheshyam was returning home on his motorcycle numbered OD23H6261 after performing the last rites of his relative in Telenapali village. At Phalsamunda, in front of Senapati store, a hyva truck bearing number OD23L6488 hit his bike from the rear. As a result, he sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where, he was declared dead.

After the incident, the angry people blocked the road. The situation was brought under control after the police and the Additional Tehsildar reached the scene and talked to the people. A case has been registered in the Banharpali police station.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...