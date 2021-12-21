Man Killed After Truck Falls On Him In Sonepur

Sonepur: A man was killed near Sadhapali village in Sonepur district after a truck fell on him. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Chelakhai village in Bargarh district.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while the man was attending nature’s call below a bridge when a truck went out of control and fell from the bridge killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.