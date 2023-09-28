Man Jumps Into Baitarani River With Daughter

Bhadrak: A man and his toddler daughter went missing after they jumped into the Baitarini river from the Akhuapada bridge in Bhandari block in Bhadrak district on Wednesday evening.

The man has been identified as Chandan Sahu, a native of Paramanandpur village in the district.

According to reports, Chandan came to the Baitarini bridge with his infant daughter on a motorcycle and jumped into the river on Wednesday evening. His motorbike, mobile phone, and shoes were found lying on the bridge

The local police and Fire Services personnel reached the spot and made preparations for a search operation. However, they were unable to launch the search operation on Wednesday evening as it was already dark. The search operation was launched on Thursday morning.