Man Impersonating Cop Dupes Jobseekers On Pretext Of ASO Job, Held

Pahala: Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping jobseekers on the pretext of providing ASO job.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ranjan Kumar Nayak from Balikuda area of Cuttack district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after one Akshay Mahanta of Rourkela lodged a complaint against the accused.

As per complainant, the accused along with some of his associates had duped him of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of providing him an ASO job in High Court. The complainant had lodged the complaint after finding his name missing in the final merit list of the recruitment examination.

Acting on the complaint, the cops conducted raid and arrested the accused. The cops have also recovered several police and doctor uniforms.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.