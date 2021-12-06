Man Impersonating As Doctor Held For Duping Women In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar police have arrested a man impersonating a doctor for allegedly cheating several women in the city. The arrestee has been identified as the resident of Cuttack.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some victim lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar police station regarding the fraud by the fake doctor.

Acting on the complaint police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway in this regard.