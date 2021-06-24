Man Held With Ganja Worth Rs 10 Lakh 

Cuttack: The excise flying squad has apprehended a person with the seizure of a huge cache of ganja near Tangi toll gate in Cuttack district today.

The arrestee has been identified as Mahasindhu Das.

Acting on reliable input, the officials intercepted the pick-up van near Tangi toll gate while it was being smuggled from Gajapati to Medinipur. On search, the cops found contraband and seized it.

The estimated value of the seized item is Rs 10 lakh, sources informed.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal business, an official said.