Man Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Lakh In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The special squad of the Excise department has arrested a person with the seizure of brown sugar in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

The arrestee has been identified as Debendra Patra of Godisahi in Kamakhyanagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the peddler. The cops also seized 10 grams of contrabands from him.

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is more than Rs 1 lakh, officials informed.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.