Man Held With 25 Kgs Of Ganja In Khurda

Khurda: Khurda town police has seized 25 kgs of ganja from the market in Khurda beside the National Highway on Sunday and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid in the Tata market beside National Highway-16 and arrested the accused with the seizure of 25kgs his possession.

Further details in this matter are awaited.