Man Held On Theft Charges Dies In Police Custody

Bhubaneswar: A man who was picked up by the Badagada police in a theft case died last night in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, victim was picked up by police over an allegation of stealing a bicycle while he was returning home from his in-laws’ house at Rasulgarh here last night.

As per the police, the detainee complained of illness and was shifted to the Capital Hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

However, his wife alleged that he was thrashed to death at the police station by the cops.