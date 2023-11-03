Man held in Hit-and-Run case in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person in a hit-and-run case in Bhubaneswar in which two persons were injured at the Powerhouse Chhak two days ago. The accused has been identified as Soubhagya Kumar Bagh.

As per the complaint, Soubhagya Kumar was going to the Powerhouse in his Range Rover SUV. At the same time, two people were coming from DAV school.

At the Powerhouse Chhak, Soubhagya’s car hit the bike following which the two persons were seriously injured and were shifted to the SCB MCH in Cuttack.

However, Soubhagya sped away after causing the accident.

After an FIR was filed at Capital Police Station, the Commissionerate Police investigated the case and arrested Soubhagya while seizing the car. The accused has been booked for careless driving and forwarded to the court, police said.