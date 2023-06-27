Man Held For Urinating, Defecating On Floor Of Mid-air Flight Of Air India

New Delhi: In another mid-air incident, a passenger on an Air India flight was arrested for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi flight, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place onboard flight AIC 866 on June 24.

The male passenger seated at 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat in row 9 of the aircraft, as stated in the FIR filed against him, news agency PTI reported. According to reports, the passenger is a cook working in Africa currently.

The cabin crew issued a verbal warning to the passenger and isolated him from others upon observing the misconduct, the FIR further said.

The pilot-in-command was also alerted of the situation and a message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The disruptive act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR mentioned.

Upon arrival, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the accused to the local police station, it said. A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.