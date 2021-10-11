Man Held For Trying To Sell Elephant Tusks In Deogarh

Deogarh: A special squad of Deogarh police has apprehended a person for allegedly trying to sell two elephant tusks here on Monday.

The arrestee has been identified as Sunil Podh of Ranikhinda village under Sasan police limits of Sambalpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by sub-inspector B Mahji raided an area in Prabhasuni village at around 5.30 am today and arrested the accused with the ivory. The cops also seized a plastic bag containing the two elephant tusks from him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his crime, that he struck a deal to sell the elephant teeth for Rs15 lakh. Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.