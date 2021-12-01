Man Held For Trying To Rape Minor Step Daughter In Bolangir

Bolangir: Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to rape his minor stepdaughter in Puintala police limits area of Bolangir district.

The arrestee has been identified as Bhagabata Behera of Mahadebapalli village.

According to reports, the victim (13), was staying with her step-father Bhagabata and mother.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while the minor girl had gone to collect sticks from the forest when Bhagabata tried to rape the minor. Following this, the minor started screaming.

On hearing screams, villagers rushed to the spot and rescue the minor girl from him. Later they handed over the accused stepfather to the police and lodged a case in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused will be forwarded to court after a medical checkup, the police said.