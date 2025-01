Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing steel pipes from the ASI office working inside the Puri Srimandir.

ASI’s official Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan filed a complaint at Singhadwar police station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Loknath Swain (27), has been arrested and forwarded to the court.

The accused was first detained by the Srimandir guards and then handed over to the Singhdwar police station for questioning, sources said.