Man Held For Snatching Bag Containing Rs 40k In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday apprehended a person for allegedly snatching cash of Rs 40,000 from a woman from an ATM in Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar last week.

According to available information, the incident took place at Chandrasekharpur area when the victim withdrew the money from an ATM kiosk and kept the cash in her vanity bag.

Taking benefit of her absent mind, suddenly a miscreant snatched away the purse containing cash and fled the spot.

Reportedly, the entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the ATM. Following the incident, the victim had lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station.

Acting on the plaint, police launched a probe and managed to nab one of the miscreants while another is yet to be held.