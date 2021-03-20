Man held for setting fire in Phulbani’s Bisipada reserve forest

Phulbani: Forest personnel have arrested a person for setting fire in Bisipada reserve forest under Phulbani Forest Range in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Basant Pradhan of Subarnakhol village. An axe and matchboxes were seized from his possession.

Phulbani forest ranger Sachidananda Sethi said accused Pradhan was caught red-handed while setting fire to forest resources. He has been forwarded to court today, the forest ranger said.

Sethi said efforts are being made to make people aware of protecting the forest resources and added that the stakeholders, as well as members of Van Suraksha Samiti, have been roped in for such purpose.

Sources said that despite widespread awareness campaigns by the forest officials, forest dwellers, as well as villagers living in the periphery, are setting fire to forest resources for the collection of Mohua flowers and kendu leaves.

Meanwhile, DFO Laxminarayan Behera has praised the efforts of his staff in containing the forest fire.