Cuttack: Laalbagh police have arrested a person for allegedly selling smuggled liquor amid lockdown in Cuttack. The arrestee has been identified as Ashok Kumar Sarkar from the Baalu Bazaar area.

As per reports, police conducted a raid and arrested Ashok from the spot. The cops also seized around 20 litres of foreign and country-made liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered about the same and further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in this illegal business.