Man Held For Raping Married Woman Near Chandaka Road      

Barang: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a married woman at Chandaka road in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The arrestee has been identified as Kandura Purty (40) of Bentua Village.

According to available information, the victim’s husband was ill for few days. Following this, the victim along with her husband and Kandura went for treatment.

While returning victim’s husband felt uneasy, the woman asked a neighbour for help and eventually sent her husband home.

Meanwhile, finding the woman alone, the accused took her to a deserted place and outraged her modesty there.

With the help of the head of the village, the victim lodged a written complaint against the accused at the Barang police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Kandura confessed to his wrongdoings.