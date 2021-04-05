Man Held For Posting ‘Obscene Photos’ Of First Wife On Social Media

Kalahandi: A man was arrested by Kalahandi police for allegedly uploading obscene photos of his first wife on Facebook.

The accused has been identified as Nepal Sanyasi of Salepali village under Tarabha police limits of Sonepur district.

According to available information, Sanyasi was married with the woman of Kesinga area for over 15 months. However, he used to torture her physically and mentally since the day of their wedding.

Later he got married to another woman.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after the victim, lodged a written complaint with the police alleging that her husband had created a fake Facebook profile following which he uploaded “obscene” pictures and videos of her. She also alleged that Sanyasi used to take pictures and videos without her consent from his mobile phone.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused person. Further investigation is underway into the matter, police said.