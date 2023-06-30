Man held for posing as cop, thrashing youth in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Airfield Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of detaining and thrashing a youth by posing as a police officer. The accused has been identified as Ranjan Bhuiyan.

The arrested accused hails from Sankhasidha village under Aul police station of Kendrapara district. He has been living in Aradhana town of Sundarpadar under Airfield police station for the last few years. The cops have seized a police uniform and a police cap from him.

“Hello, is this Ranjan Jena speaking? I am Airfield Police Station IIC. Come near Botanda immediately to my house as there is a complaint registered against you.” Complainant Ranjan Jena received such a phone call on Wednesday evening.

Jena wondered why the Airfield police officer had called him and immediately went to the said house in Botanda area. On reaching, he saw a man in police uniform was seen sitting inside the house, while others were in plain clothes.

The accused in police uniform introduced himself as Airfield PS IIC and asked the latter to call his younger brother also. When Jena refused to do so, the accused beat him up with the help of other accomplices. Later, he left the house leaving the complainant in an unconscious state.

On gaining consciousness, Ranjan immediately lodged a complaint in the Airfield police station. The police investigated the case and apprehended Ranjan Bhuiyan, who claiming to be a police officer.

During interrogation, the accused said that he had the police uniform with him as he was shooting for a web series. However, police officer Ashok Nayak did not buy to the claimes.

According to the information, the arrested Ranjan Bhuiyan was working as a contractor with the younger brother of the complainant Ranjan Jena for the past few years. There was a dispute between the two regarding money. Due to which the accused Ranjan called the complainant to a house in Botanda and identified himself as a police officer, beathim up and took away his mobile phone

On the complaint of Ranjan Jena, the police registered a case no. 159/23 and arrested the accused Ranjan Bhuiyan and further investigation are underway to arrest other accused persons involved in the case., IIC Ashok Naik informed.