Man Held For Over Rs 33 Lakh Fraud In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charges of defrauding people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investment and huge benefits in return.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dusmanta Raut of Chorda in Jajpur Road area. A total of six debit cards and one mobile phone were seized from him, the police said.

According to police, the accused Dusmanta, introducing himself as an HR Executive of Venkateshwar Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd. at IRC Village, collected a huge amount of money from his near friends and fellows assuring them that he is investing the money in a project and in return he will give profit to them on monthly basis.

Initially, he returned a little amount of profit to the complainant, Subrat Kumar Sahoo who has invested Rs.10,45,000 from his credit card. But later the accused cheated him and did not return his money.

In the same way, the accused also cheated money from other persons in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack tuning to a total of Rs.33,11,000 and absconded from Bhubaneswar for the last 1 year. Today he was arrested from Balasore and forwarded to the Court, the police said.