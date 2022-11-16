Man Held For Making Hoax Bomb Call In Hyderabad’s Saidabad

Hyderabad: Police have arrested a man for making a hoax bomb call to Saidabad police on Tuesday, November 15.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Akbar Khan, a resident of Santoshnagar in the old city.

According to reports, a call was received by the police control room at 9.45 p.m and information was flashed to the local Saidabad police station. Thereafter, a bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot and conducted a thorough search for around three hours before declaring it a hoax.

The police traced the caller to Hafeezbabanagar. The accused has been booked under U/s 182, 186 IPC and 70(b).