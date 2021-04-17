Man Held For Killing Wife In Rayagada; Police Exhumes Body From Forest

Gunupur: Gunupur Police have arrested a young man on charges of murdering his wife and exhumed the deceased woman’s body from the forest in Rayagada district.

According to Gunupur Model ​​police station inspector in-charge Manoj Kumar Behera, a young man Surendra Sabar of Chinasari village was married to Gauri Bauri (30), of Gunupur area 10 years ago. The two had a daughter and a son, and most of the time the couple used to quarrel.

However, on the 5th of this month, Surendra murdered his wife in the forest near his village and buried her body there.

When Gauri went missing and was not found even after five days of frantic search, her mother Mahakali Bauri lodged a missing complaint with Gunupur police station on 12th April.

On the basis of the FIR, Gunupur police launched a probe and called Gauri’s husband for interrogation on Friday evening. During questioning, Surendra confessed before the police that he had buried Gauri after murder her. He also showed the crime scene to the police.

Later, in the presence of a Magistrate, Police exhumed Gauri’s body from the forest. In addition, a scientific team from Rayagada was also roped in to investigate the incident.

Gauri’s body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem at Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital on Saturday, police said, and added that a case has been registered under Section 47/21 and Sections 302, 201, and 497 (a) of the IPC.