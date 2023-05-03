Man Held For Kidnapping Minor Boy, Demanding Rs 1.5 L Ranson From Uncle

Bhubaneswar: Infovalley police arrested a man on the charges of kidnapping a minor boy and demanding Rs. 1.5 lakh from his uncle. The arrested accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Routray (37) of Delang in Puri district.

According to information, on the day of the incident, the complainant, Prashant Kumar Sahu was performing Puja at home. Meanwhile, the accused and his accomplices abducted his nephew in a car and fled.

Within some time, the accused called Prashant and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh and threatened to kill his nephew if he did not pay the money.

On report, Infovalley police station registered a case and started probe. During the investigation, the police tracked the phone number of the kidnaper and traced him.

Acting on the information, Infovalley police station with the help of Delanga police station arrested the accused and rescued the complainant’s nephew. During interrogation, the accused also confessed to his crime.

The investigation also revealed that the accused has borrowed some money from the complainant for business purposes, which he could not repay later. So to repay the loan money, the accused kidnapped his nephew and demanded ransom.