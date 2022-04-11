Man Held For Duping Rs 5 Lakh On Pretext Of Giving land In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping Rs 5 Lakh from a man on the pretext of providing land in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The arrestee has been identified as Mritunjay Jena alias Bapi (37), a resident of TapobanBasti in Khandagiri area.

According to reports, one Gobardhan Singh Rana, a former Railway technical worker came in contact with accused Mritunjay Jena through a middleman Tukku in 2021. The accused introduced himself as Sabyasachi Barik, the owner of the land and show a piece of land at Bigipur in the Tomando area. Later the deal was finalised at Rs 37lakh.

On April 28, Tukku and Mritunjay demanded Rs 5Lakh in advance from Gobardhan. Following this, Gobardhan gave them the amount in the presence of a lawyer and also demanded the real documents of the land. However, Mritunjay failed to provide them with the original papers.

Later on, on 3rd July Gobardhan asked the middleman Tukku for the document of the land. However, instead of giving papers, Tukku hurl abuses at Gobardhan. After some research, Gobardhan came to know that Mritunjay was not a genuine landowner.

With no option left, on 9th September Gobardhan lodged a complaint against Bapi in the Mancheswar police limits regarding the fraud.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case 267/21 under Sections 420/294/34 of the IPC and launched a probe in this regard. After pertinent efforts, the cops arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court. However, the associate of the accused is absconding.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding associate of the accused, police said.