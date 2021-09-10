Man Held For Duping Rs 45 Lakhs On Pretext Of Providing Flat

Bhubaneswar: Sahid Nagar police has arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of providing a flat. The arrestee has been identified as Jitendra Bisoi of Cuttack Sadar area.

As per reports, one Sangram keshari of Sahid Nagar had gave Rs 45 lakhs to the accused in the year 2019. Even after years, Jitendra failed to provide the flat. Following this, he lodged a complaint at the local police station regarding the fraud.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter.