Man Held For Duping Rs 10 Lakh From Businessman In Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping Rs 10 lakh from a businessman in the state capital Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Nayak, a resident of the Balianta area.

As per reports, the accused had taken Rs 10 lakh from one Sushant Kumar Sahu on the pretext of being a partner and providing grains to his rice mill in 2017. Pradeep also provided a cheque to Sahu. However, the cheque was stated to be invalid by the bank employees.

Later, Sahu asked Pradeep for money but instead of money, Pradeep hurled abusive words at him. After waiting from 2017-21, with no option left, Sahu lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station regarding the fraud.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter.