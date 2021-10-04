Man Held For Duping Rs 10 L On Pretext Of Providing Land In Cuttack

Cuttack: Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10 Lakh on the pretext of providing land at a cheap price in Cuttack. The arrestee has been identified as Bikas Chandra Panda of Madhusudan Nagar area.

According to reports, in 2015 the accused had started an organisation named BP Multiplex which provides land at a very cheap price. After seeing the advertisement one Biswajit Behera showed interest to buy land through the organisation.

Agreeing to the deal, Biswajit gave Rs 10 lakh in advance to Bikas who is the managing director of the company. Even after several years passed but Biswajit did not get any land. Later, the organisation got closed.

With no option left, Biswajit lodged a complaint with the Badambadi police regarding the fraud. Acting on the complaint police registered a case and arrested the accused after 6 long years.