Man Held For Duping Investors Of Over Rs 90 Lakh In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh on charges of duping over Rs 90 lakh from several investors in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of providing them high returns.

The accused has been identified as Om Prakash Bhagat. Reportedly, Khandagiri Police apprehended him from Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Om Prakash had opened an office in Baramunda area and lured people by promising a lucrative 15 percent returns against investment in the international market. Initially, he gained the trust of investors by providing them a high interest in the initial days. However, he later fled with their invested money.

With no other options left, the duped investors lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police on July 16.

On the basis of the plaint, police had launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused. After pertinent efforts, the cops finally tracked down his location in Madhya Pradesh and managed to nab him.