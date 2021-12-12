Man Held For Dealing In Stolen Cars; Inter-State Gang Involved

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of dealing in stolen cars, in connivance with an inter-state gang, and seized two cars from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Sakur Janakvir (48), a native of Jharkhand, presently residing at Gothapatana under Chandaka police station limits.

According to reports, a patrol team of Saheed Nagar police station nabbed Abdul while he was trying to sell the car near Bomikhal foot over bridge.

Later in the day, a case was registered against him and produced before a local court that rejected the bail plea and the accused to judicial custody.

During interrogations, police came to know that the accused had sold around 40 stolen cars which he had received from the gang operating from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Police said the accused will be taken on remand soon for more probe into the gang’s operations and activities.