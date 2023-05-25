Rishi Sunak
Man Held For Crashing Car Into Gates Of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street Residence In London

By Pragativadi News Service
London Police on Thursday arrested a man after his car crashed into the gates of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street residence in central London, Reuters reported

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving even though no one was injured in the incident,  London Police said.

“At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries,” police said in a statement.

Following the incident, cordons and barricades were placed along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

