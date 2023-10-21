Man Held For Attacking Woman & Assaulting Her Pet Dog

Bhubaneswar: The police on Friday arrested a 46-year-old man on charges of assaulting a woman and inserting an iron rod in the private part of her pet dog at Suryanagar in Bhubaneswar.

The accused was identified as Maguni Nayak, a native of Nayagarh district.

He was staying in a slum near the residence of the woman in Suryanagar.

Nayak was arrested in connection with a case registered under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Nayak was presented later at a court that remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.