Man Held For Abducting Wife’s Paramour In Cuttack

Cuttack: Badambadi police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting his wife’s paramour in the silver city Cuttack. The accused has been identified as Kalia Mallick of Mandailo village in Aathagarh area.

According to available information, Kalia tied a nuptial knot with one Mama Mallick a few years back. They worked together in a brick kiln. But Kalia used to assault Mama. Unable to bear the torture, Mama eloped with Dambru Nayak.

Thereafter, in order to take revenge, Kalia came to Cuttack and asked Dambru to reach Press square. Later a verbal spat broke out between them. Then somehow Kalia took Dambru to an abandoned house and thrashed him after tying up his hands and legs.

After the matter came to the fore, the woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi police station.

Acting on the complaint, police raided the place and rescued the victim. However, Kalia was also nabbed. A case was registered about the same and the accused has been forwarded to the court, said sources.