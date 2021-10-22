Man Hacks Wife To Death In Rayagada; Detained

Rayagada: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death following a family feud in Ambadola area of Rayagada district. The deceased has been identified as Jharana Bacha (23).

According to reports, the incident took place after an argument ensued between Jharana and Surendra over some petty issue. The situation took an ugly turn after Surendra attacked Jharana with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused husband. Cops also seized the axe from his possession. Further investigation is underway in this regard.