Man Hacks Wife, Daughter & Son Over Food In Deogarh

Deogarh: A man hacked his wife, daughter, and son over the dish on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Behera and the victims are Rina Behera, Jaga, and Nirupama.

The incident came to the fore when a woman of Baniasahi in Deogarh town with her son and daughter were admitted to the district headquarters hospital having critical injuries.

According to reports, Umesh was served lunch by his wife Rina in the afternoon. However, he reacted to the recipe and scolded Rina.

Following this, an oral exchange broke out between the couple. Aggrieved about it, Umesh hacked Rina with a sharp chopper.

He also assaulted his son Jaga and daughter Nirupama one after the other as they tried to protect their mother and refrain their enraged father.

As a result, the trio became critical and was rushed to the hospital for resuscitation. Meanwhile, all are under treatment.