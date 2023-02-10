Man Hacks Wife, Brother-In-Law In Balasore

Balasore: A man allegedly hacked his wife and brother-in-law at Tundupada village under Soro police station limits in Balasore district on Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Basant Sahu of the village.

According to reports, Basant had an argument with his wife Bharati Sahu over some issue. After hearing, Basant’s brother-in-law Antaryami Sahu intervened after hearing the couple’s fight. However, irked over the matter, Basant hacked Bharati and Antaryami with a sharp weapon leaving them critically injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Soro Hospital for treatment. Their health condition is stated to be critical.

Later, Soro police started an investigation into the matter after getting information.