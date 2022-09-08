Man Hacks Friend
State

Man Hacks Friend To Death In Deogarh

By Pragativadi News Service
61

Deogarh: A man allegedly hacked his friend to death in the Gohida village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Nayak (21).

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between Nayak and his friend Prabhat Kumura. Irked over the matter, Kumura attacked Nayak with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused. The cops have recovered the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation in this regard.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8831 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking