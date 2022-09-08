Man Hacks Friend To Death In Deogarh

Deogarh: A man allegedly hacked his friend to death in the Gohida village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Nayak (21).

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between Nayak and his friend Prabhat Kumura. Irked over the matter, Kumura attacked Nayak with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused. The cops have recovered the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation in this regard.