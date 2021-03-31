Man Hacks Brother To Death Over Land Dispute In Bolangir

Bolangir: A man allegedly hacked his brother to death over a land dispute at Belbahali village under Puintala police limits in Balangir district today.

According to reports, the accused identified as Dhubaleswar had a dispute with his brother Ashok Bagarti over the distribution of ancestral property for a long time. Following this, the duo had an argument over some issues. Soon the argument took an ugly turn and irked over the matter Dhubaleswar hacked his brother with a sharp weapon.

The family members immediately rushed him to Bolangir District headquarters hospital (DHH). Later, he was shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) as his health condition deteriorated. However, Ashok succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.