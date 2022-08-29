Man hacked to death over suspicion of sorcery in Sundargarh’s Bonai

Bonai: A 55-year-old man was hacked to death at Khariabahal village within K Balanga police station limits in Sundargarh district over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Mangal Munda (55) while the accused is identified as Gamuga Munda, both residents of Khariabahal village.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Gamuga suspected Mangal has been practising witchcraft and creating hurdles in his life. They also had altercations over the same several times.

Last night the duo again entered into an argument and in a fit of rage, Gamuga hacked Mangal with a machette repeatedly killing him on the spot, sources said.

On intimation about the brutal murder, K Balanga Police arrived at the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. The police also apprehended the accused who was hiding in the nearby forest after committing the murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second murder incident over witchcraft suspicion in the last 24 hours in the district. An elderly woman Muni Oram of Jada village under Gurundia police station was killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft and her body was dumped in the Brahmani river.