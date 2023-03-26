Man Hacked To Death Over Sorcery Suspicion

Sundergarh: An elderly man was hacked to death with a sharp weapon on the village road on suspicion of being a sorcerer.

The incident took place at Kulba village under Kinjirikela police station in Sundergarh district. The deceased was identified as Haladhar Bhoi of Kulba village. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the crime.

Family members lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Haladhar was murdered over sorcery suspicion. Police have detained a youth in connection with the incident.

Police said Haladhar was killed when he was walking alone on the road of the village. The body was found lying under a roadside mango tree. A woman first spotted the body and informed the villagers.