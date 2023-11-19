Man Goes missing in Khadang river in Bolangir

Bolangir: A man reportedly went missing while taking bath in the Khadang river at Gadgada in Bolangir district.

The missing man has been identified as Rakesh Purohit. He works as an MR in a pharmaceutical company.

According to sources, Rakesh went out for a picnic party to Gadgada with two employees of BDCC bank and other two employees of Co-operative pax. They went to the river to take bath around 2:30 pm. While bathing, some of them including Rakesh slipped on the rock and swept away with the current. Those who knew swimming managed to reach at the river bank. Bur Rakesh got trapped in the current.

Hearing the screaming of Rakesh the local people rushed to the spot and tried to save him, but failed.

On being informed the Fire Department officials reached there and launched a search operation. The place was declared ‘Red Zone’ as similar cases of drowning in the particular placehas been registered earlier.