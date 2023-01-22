Man Goes Missing After Going Overboard While Fishing In Chitrakonda Reservoir

Chitrakonda: A 45-year-old fisherman went missing after he fell off his boat while fishing in Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district.

The victim has been identified as Mangara Pangi, a resident of Kadagumma village.

According to reports, Pangi along with his wife had been to Chitrakonda reservoir at 11 am on Saturday for fishing. However, Pangi fell off the boat into water while fishing and went missing.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the reservoir. He was missing till yesterday evening.

The search operation continued today but in vain, said sources.